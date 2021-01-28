News (NWS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

News (NASDAQ:NWS) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter. News had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.47%.

Shares of News stock opened at $19.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.02 and a 200-day moving average of $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.68. News has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $19.42.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded News from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Thomson sold 70,000 shares of News stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $1,257,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

