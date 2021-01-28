News (NWSA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect News to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $19.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. News has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $20.05.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NWSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

