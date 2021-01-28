NEXT.coin (NEXT) Price Hits $0.0544 on Major Exchanges

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. During the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded up 28.2% against the US dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0544 or 0.00000168 BTC on major exchanges. NEXT.coin has a total market capitalization of $339,147.28 and $11,480.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,402.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.04 or 0.01216079 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.68 or 0.00523679 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00043973 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000489 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00009373 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002359 BTC.

NEXT.coin Coin Profile

NEXT.coin (NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

