NEXT (NET) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15,265.00

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One NEXT coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000957 BTC on popular exchanges. NEXT has a market capitalization of $12.95 million and approximately $15,265.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NEXT has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NEXT alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.19 or 0.00398561 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 219.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000072 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000038 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003539 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000259 BTC.

NEXT Profile

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 coins and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 coins. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

NEXT Coin Trading

NEXT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.