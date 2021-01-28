NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NEXT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. AlphaValue raised shares of NEXT to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group lowered NEXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Liberum Capital raised NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NEXT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NXGPY traded down $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $56.45. 441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,454. NEXT has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.79.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

