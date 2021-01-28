NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) PT Raised to $22.00 at Piper Sandler

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) had its price target increased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.54.

Shares of NXGN stock traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.00. The stock had a trading volume of 50,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,898. NextGen Healthcare has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.01, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.54 and its 200-day moving average is $15.39.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. NextGen Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George H. Bristol sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $84,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,908.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,636,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,029,000 after purchasing an additional 693,452 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,841,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,461,000 after purchasing an additional 18,629 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 19.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 516,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 82,623 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 5.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 436,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after buying an additional 21,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

