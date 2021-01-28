NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) PT Raised to $22.00

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) had its price objective increased by analysts at SVB Leerink from $21.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. NextGen Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.46.

Shares of NextGen Healthcare stock traded down $1.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.92. 17,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,898. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.45, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.39. NextGen Healthcare has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.15 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George H. Bristol sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $84,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,908.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXGN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 19.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 16.7% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 0.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 499,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,481,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

