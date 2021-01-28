NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Trading Down 8.8%

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)’s stock price was down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.31 and last traded at $19.98. Approximately 725,265 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 400,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.90.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NXGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.54.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.63 and a 200 day moving average of $15.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.15 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George H. Bristol sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $84,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,908.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 114.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 141.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 19.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 16.7% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:NXGN)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

