NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Shares Up 7.6%

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)’s stock price shot up 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.40 and last traded at $3.39. 2,827,102 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 1,740,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEX. Evercore ISI raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.25 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.68.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average is $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $726.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 3.52.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $163.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.86 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 24.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 4,344.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 117,300 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 700,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 25,327 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1,203.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 71,615 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 256.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 256,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 184,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.