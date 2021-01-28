Nexus (NXS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $316,022.00

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 28th. One Nexus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nexus has a market capitalization of $25.92 million and $316,022.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nexus has traded 25.3% higher against the US dollar.

About Nexus

Get Nexus alerts:

Nexus is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 69,582,110 coins. The official website for Nexus is nexus.io. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nexus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.