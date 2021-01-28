NFTLootBox (LOOT) Price Tops $86.77 on Top Exchanges

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One NFTLootBox token can now be bought for approximately $86.77 or 0.00271686 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTLootBox has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded 495.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NFTLootBox alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00053313 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00132113 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.40 or 0.00279934 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00070351 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00068500 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00037650 BTC.

About NFTLootBox

NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,599 tokens. NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com . The official website for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.com

NFTLootBox Token Trading

NFTLootBox can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTLootBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFTLootBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFTLootBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTLootBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.