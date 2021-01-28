Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) PT Raised to $27.00

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Nielsen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Nielsen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Nielsen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Shares of Nielsen stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $23.00. 164,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,694,283. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Nielsen has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of -54.76 and a beta of 1.39.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 22.28%. Nielsen’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nielsen will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NLSN. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Nielsen by 201.2% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Nielsen in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Nielsen in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Nielsen by 321.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Nielsen by 33.3% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.