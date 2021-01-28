Nimiq (NIM) Price Reaches $0.0047 on Major Exchanges

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nimiq has a total market cap of $34.16 million and $1.86 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nimiq has traded down 15.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,997.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,339.61 or 0.04059786 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.77 or 0.00402383 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.99 or 0.01206124 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.87 or 0.00514794 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 200.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.10 or 0.00406403 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003979 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.70 or 0.00262735 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00023119 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 7,958,550,928 coins and its circulating supply is 7,214,800,928 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

Nimiq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

