Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 4,115 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $12,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 30.6% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,785,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,428,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,920 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Square by 3.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,515,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,966,000 after purchasing an additional 130,892 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Square by 108.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,127 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Square by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,412,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Square by 4.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,374,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,465,000 after purchasing an additional 64,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Square from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Square from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Square from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.72.

SQ opened at $202.46 on Thursday. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $246.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.30 billion, a PE ratio of 321.37, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.49.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, Director David A. Viniar sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total value of $18,911,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 171,630 shares in the company, valued at $32,456,949.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.03, for a total value of $35,406,000.00. Insiders sold 1,568,650 shares of company stock worth $332,314,158 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

