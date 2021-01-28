Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 8,859 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,859 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Sun Communities worth $8,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,183,000 after purchasing an additional 36,051 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,118,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its stake in Sun Communities by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 71,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,869,000 after buying an additional 18,656 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Sun Communities by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Sun Communities by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total value of $134,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,445. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $143.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.34 and a 52-week high of $173.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.23%.

SUI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.14.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

