Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,410 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $10,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, 140166 initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.06.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $179.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $230.99.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

