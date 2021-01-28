Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 54.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366,872 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $9,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Kroger by 27.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,172,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,345 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of The Kroger by 29.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,059,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,346 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The Kroger by 51.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,576,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,948 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of The Kroger by 23.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,664,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its stake in shares of The Kroger by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,491,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,348,000 after purchasing an additional 874,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kroger alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley cut The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Kroger in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.62.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $38.75 on Thursday. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The firm has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.09 and a 200 day moving average of $33.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The company had revenue of $29.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald Sargent acquired 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.65 per share, for a total transaction of $101,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 116,520 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,858. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $63,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,623. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.