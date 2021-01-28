Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.98 Million Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $7,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 122,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,120,000 after buying an additional 7,364 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 20.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.6% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 466,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,929,000 after buying an additional 36,834 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 31.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROK. Vertical Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.88.

Shares of ROK opened at $241.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $253.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.26. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.38 and a 52 week high of $268.91. The stock has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total value of $74,270.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,300.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.73, for a total transaction of $78,387.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,463 shares of company stock worth $19,609,509 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

