Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $9.01 Million Stock Position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 163,597 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of HollyFrontier worth $9,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HFC opened at $30.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.09. HollyFrontier Co. has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $46.60.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HFC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Argus downgraded HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded HollyFrontier from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HollyFrontier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.15.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

