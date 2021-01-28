Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $9.20 Million Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Camden Property Trust worth $9,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CPT shares. Mizuho lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.83.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $101.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.62 and its 200-day moving average is $94.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.47, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $62.48 and a 52-week high of $120.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $265.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.82 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 65.87%.

In other news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 13,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,370,476.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,930.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $449,992.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,755 shares in the company, valued at $5,519,067.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,001 shares of company stock worth $1,906,831. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 165 properties containing 56,383 apartment homes across the United States.

