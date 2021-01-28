Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $9.84 Million Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,816 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 11,820 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $9,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 9,306 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,264 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 14,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the third quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 19,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 55,005 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $51.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.81. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $55.49. The firm has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. Truist increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

