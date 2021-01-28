Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $9,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 20,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CARR. Barclays lowered Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.60.

CARR opened at $36.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.72. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

