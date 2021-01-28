Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $8,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLTR. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth about $49,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1,796.9% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 101.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.89.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $101.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.20 and a 52-week high of $115.45.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 7,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $842,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,768. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,474 shares of company stock valued at $9,464,890. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

