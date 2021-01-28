Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 97.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,819 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $9,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Hologic by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Hologic by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 372,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,163,000 after buying an additional 21,078 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Hologic by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 955,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $69,610,000 after buying an additional 125,023 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,547,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HOLX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.12.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $362,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,533.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,248,137.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,849 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,417.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HOLX stock opened at $72.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.49 and a twelve month high of $81.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.69. The stock has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.69. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

