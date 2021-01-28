Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,725 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $7,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 180.4% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 106.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.68.

OKE opened at $40.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 121.82%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

