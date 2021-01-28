Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 32,487 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 190.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,570 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,487 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $8,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 569 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $145,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,064,153.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. Berns sold 4,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $705,620.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,711.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,079 shares of company stock valued at $3,812,981 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JAZZ. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.22.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $163.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 51.72, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $86.88 and a 12 month high of $171.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.54 and a 200-day moving average of $141.67.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $600.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.62 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

