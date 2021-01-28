Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,828 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $7,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 161.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

NYSE:D opened at $73.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.22. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a market capitalization of $59.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,654.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.43%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares in the company, valued at $68,369,795.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.58.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.