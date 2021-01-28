Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 12,680 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,680 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $7,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MXIM. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 144.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MXIM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

In other news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total transaction of $378,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 9,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $784,419.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,010. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MXIM opened at $87.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.69. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.93 and a 1 year high of $98.44.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $628.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.51 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.