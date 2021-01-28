Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 76 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total transaction of $52,048.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $12,356,715.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,680 shares of company stock worth $1,481,616. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. FIX upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $527.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $619.32.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $515.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $55.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $328.13 and a 52 week high of $664.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $500.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $560.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

