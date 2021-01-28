Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $7,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 6,204 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 7.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,286,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,497,000 after purchasing an additional 88,299 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its position in Tyson Foods by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 120,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,755,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $64.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.36 and a 200 day moving average of $62.50. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $85.06.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.11 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 31.56%.

TSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.73.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

