Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $7,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $1,137.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,207.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,179.67. The stock has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $684.91 and a one year high of $1,297.82.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.72 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $14.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on AZO. Raymond James raised AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,500.00 to $1,565.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,323.71.

In related news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 4,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,128.00, for a total value of $5,006,064.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,024. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas B. Newbern sold 15,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,145.64, for a total value of $17,490,485.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,956 shares in the company, valued at $12,551,631.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,324 shares of company stock worth $56,705,108. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

