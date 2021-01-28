Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Graco worth $7,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 2,355.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Graco by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 6,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $398,168.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,403,875.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total transaction of $256,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,524 shares of company stock valued at $8,556,066. Insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

GGG has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

Graco stock opened at $68.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.80. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.43 and a twelve month high of $76.98.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $470.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.52 million. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 39.47%.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

