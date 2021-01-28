NiSource (NYSE:NI) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

NiSource (NYSE:NI) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised shares of NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

NiSource stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,140,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,251,471. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. NiSource has a 52-week low of $19.56 and a 52-week high of $30.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.38 and a 200 day moving average of $23.16.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $902.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. NiSource had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. Equities research analysts predict that NiSource will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 4,114 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $99,929.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,144 shares in the company, valued at $124,947.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in NiSource by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 63,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in NiSource by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 200,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 56,069 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in NiSource by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in NiSource by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in NiSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

