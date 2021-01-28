Nisun International Enterprise Development Group (NASDAQ:NISN) Trading Up 9.7%

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN)’s share price was up 9.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.87 and last traded at $21.99. Approximately 105,414 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 63,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.04.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.81.

About Nisun International Enterprise Development Group (NASDAQ:NISN)

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and installs valves, pumps, pipe fittings, and other products in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segment, Equipment and Engineering and Financial Services. The company offers diaphragm, angle seat, and sanitary ball valves; sanitary centrifugal and liquid-ring, and clean-in-place return pumps; and sanitary pipe fittings.

Featured Story: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nisun International Enterprise Development Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.