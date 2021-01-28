Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nitto Denko in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now forecasts that the technology company will earn $1.90 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nitto Denko’s FY2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nitto Denko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NDEKY opened at $47.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.79 and a 200 day moving average of $35.85. Nitto Denko has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $49.21.

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion.

Nitto Denko Company Profile

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

