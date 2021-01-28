NIX (NIX) Hits 1-Day Volume of $58,645.00

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 28th. One NIX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0917 or 0.00000273 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NIX has traded 125.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. NIX has a market capitalization of $4.46 million and approximately $58,645.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,547.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,346.36 or 0.04013333 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.95 or 0.00402269 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.20 or 0.01225734 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 268.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $172.25 or 0.00513458 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.36 or 0.00406472 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003915 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.59 or 0.00258127 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00023031 BTC.

NIX Token Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 48,647,673 tokens. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog . The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

Buying and Selling NIX

NIX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

