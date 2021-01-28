NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Up 5.1%

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.57 and last traded at $22.15. 725,639 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 827,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.07.

Several research firms have recently commented on NMIH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NMI from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley increased their target price on NMI from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NMI from $18.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.63.

Get NMI alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.72.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. NMI had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 40.51%. The firm had revenue of $107.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 17,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $431,277.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 605,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,558,575.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 3,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $90,273.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 246,347 shares of company stock valued at $5,701,668. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NMI by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NMI in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NMI during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in NMI by 33.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

NMI Company Profile (NASDAQ:NMIH)

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.