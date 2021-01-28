NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Up 5.1%

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.57 and last traded at $22.15. 725,639 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 827,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.07.
Several research firms have recently commented on NMIH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NMI from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley increased their target price on NMI from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NMI from $18.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.63.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.72.
In related news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 17,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $431,277.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 605,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,558,575.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 3,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $90,273.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 246,347 shares of company stock valued at $5,701,668. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NMI by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NMI in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NMI during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in NMI by 33.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.
NMI Company Profile (NASDAQ:NMIH)
NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.
