NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Short Interest Update

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a growth of 1,575.0% from the December 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:NNGRY traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,322. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.63 and a 200-day moving average of $19.83. NN Group has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $22.49.

NNGRY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised NN Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup raised NN Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company operates through seven segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Banking, and Other.

