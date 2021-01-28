NOIA Network (NOIA) 1-Day Volume Reaches $4.90 Million

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded up 74% against the US dollar. One NOIA Network coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001408 BTC on major exchanges. NOIA Network has a total market cap of $89.37 million and $4.90 million worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00072874 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $288.42 or 0.00892435 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006325 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00053186 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,402.44 or 0.04339525 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00014787 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00018002 BTC.

NOIA Network Coin Profile

NOIA Network (NOIA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 coins. NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network . NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia . The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Buying and Selling NOIA Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NOIA Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.

