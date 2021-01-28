Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Downgraded by DNB Markets to Sell

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) was downgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NOK has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.98.

NOK stock opened at $6.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. Nokia has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Nokia had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nokia will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Nokia in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Nokia in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nokia during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 4.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

