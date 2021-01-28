NoLimitCoin (NLC2) Market Capitalization Hits $1.95 Million

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded up 22.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 28th. NoLimitCoin has a total market cap of $1.95 million and $5,182.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar. One NoLimitCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00014271 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 78.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Coin Profile

NoLimitCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 621,904,713 coins. The official website for NoLimitCoin is nolimitcoin.org . The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NoLimitCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NoLimitCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

