Nomura (NYSE:NMR) & Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Critical Survey

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) and Nomura (NYSE:NMR) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Futu and Nomura’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Futu $136.28 million 90.85 N/A N/A N/A Nomura $17.93 billion 0.91 $2.00 billion $0.62 8.61

Nomura has higher revenue and earnings than Futu.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Futu and Nomura, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Futu 0 0 2 0 3.00 Nomura 0 1 3 0 2.75

Futu presently has a consensus price target of $17.90, indicating a potential downside of 81.86%. Given Futu’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Futu is more favorable than Nomura.

Profitability

This table compares Futu and Nomura’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Futu N/A N/A N/A Nomura 13.00% 8.41% 0.54%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.5% of Futu shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Nomura shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Futu has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nomura has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Futu beats Nomura on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products. Its margin financing and securities lending services provides real-time and cross-market securities-backed financing services; and market data and information services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Admiralty, Hong Kong.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc. provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations. As of March 31, 2020, this segment operated a network of 128 branches. The Asset Management segment engages in the development and management of investment trusts; and provision of investment advisory services for pension funds and other institutional clients. The Wholesale segment is involved in the research, sale, trading, agency execution, and market-making of fixed income and equity-related products. It also engages in underwriting various securities and other financial instruments, such as various classes of shares, convertible and exchangeable securities, investment grade and high yield debts, sovereign and emerging market debts, structured securities, and other securities; arranging private placements, as well as other capital raising activities; and the provision of financial advisory services on business transactions comprising mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, capital structuring, corporate defense activities, leveraged buyouts, and risk solutions. In addition, this segment offers various financial instruments. The company was formerly known as The Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Nomura Holdings, Inc. in October 2001. Nomura Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

