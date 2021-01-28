Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Shares Down 7.3%

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)’s share price traded down 7.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.71 and last traded at $36.40. 7,094,021 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 5,618,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.25.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 2.44.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Ken Worzel sold 9,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $312,313.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,275.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 15,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $576,005.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 8,491.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

