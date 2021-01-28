Noront Resources Ltd. (NOT.V) (CVE:NOT) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Noront Resources Ltd. (NOT.V) (CVE:NOT)’s stock price rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 206,550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 410,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$98.58 million and a P/E ratio of -13.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.18.

Noront Resources Ltd. (NOT.V) (CVE:NOT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Noront Resources Ltd., a resource company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of base and precious metals in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, zinc, platinum group metals, chromite, iron, titanium, vanadium, gold, and silver. The company's flagship property is the Eagle's Nest project located in the James Bay Lowlands, Ontario.

