Norris Perne & French LLP MI Boosts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,922 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Adobe by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the software company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Change Path LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the third quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the software company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 26.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADBE traded up $12.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $472.39. The stock had a trading volume of 117,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,661. The company has a market capitalization of $226.61 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $483.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $475.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 2,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.92, for a total transaction of $901,840.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,647,544.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,794 shares of company stock valued at $41,391,007 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $523.58.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

