Norris Perne & French LLP MI Grows Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,009 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $12,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sontag Advisory LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 11.8% during the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $1,405,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,599 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 309,224 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $66,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. UBS Group raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.61.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $207.48. 197,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,151,762. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.31 and its 200 day moving average is $212.81. The stock has a market cap of $154.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.