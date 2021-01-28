Norris Perne & French LLP MI Has $14.09 Million Stock Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lessened its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 113,451 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI owned about 0.24% of NeoGenomics worth $14,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 5.4% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the third quarter valued at about $1,075,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 8.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 48.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 20.6% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 211,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after buying an additional 36,070 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC raised NeoGenomics to an “outperformer” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on NeoGenomics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Benchmark raised their price target on NeoGenomics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on NeoGenomics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on NeoGenomics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NeoGenomics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.58.

NEO stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.98. The company had a trading volume of 15,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,839.72 and a beta of 0.79. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.47 and a 52 week high of $57.91.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $125.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%.

In other news, CEO Oort Douglas M. Van sold 340,000 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $14,283,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,384,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,153,436.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oort Douglas M. Van sold 118,752 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $4,935,333.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,384,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,080,619.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 754,561 shares of company stock valued at $33,557,193 over the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

