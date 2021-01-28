Norris Perne & French LLP MI Has $16.72 Million Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Arista Networks accounts for 1.6% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Norris Perne & French LLP MI owned 0.08% of Arista Networks worth $16,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1,805.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 679.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $351.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arista Networks from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Arista Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.05.

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $26,588.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.75, for a total value of $3,027,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,659,911.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 330,317 shares of company stock valued at $91,119,118. Corporate insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded up $4.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $310.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,373. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.63 and a fifty-two week high of $320.34. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.17.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $605.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.55 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

