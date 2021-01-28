Norris Perne & French LLP MI Purchases 2,037 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,982 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up approximately 2.0% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $20,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 185,850 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $38,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,180 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Bank increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 20,056 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on UNP. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

Shares of UNP traded up $9.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $203.49. 141,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,183,419. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $221.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.69. The company has a market cap of $137.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

