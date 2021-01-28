Norris Perne & French LLP MI Purchases 888 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $11,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

In other news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 7,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total value of $1,032,492.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,880 shares in the company, valued at $3,689,081.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total transaction of $12,872,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 760,172 shares in the company, valued at $97,849,339.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,803 shares of company stock worth $14,438,533. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.78.

MAR stock traded up $5.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $123.01. 73,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,343,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $46.56 and a one year high of $150.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a PE ratio of 232.02 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.38.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.